Rachana Kulkarni named President of American Heart Association of New Jersey

Indian American Dr. Rachana Kulkarni has been named as the President of the American Heart Association of New Jersey and will be leading their Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Kulkarni is the Managing Partner and President of Medicor Cardiology, which is part of the Atlantic Health System and has dedicated her professional career to raise heart disease awareness in women; she will be the first Indian American and woman to lead the American Heart Association of New Jersey.

In addition, she has been leading the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” initiative for the past decade, through which, the course of heart disease and cardiac deaths in women have gone down by 30 percent in the nation.

This year, Kulkarni was recognized as a ‘Public Health Hero of New Jersey’ for promoting a culture of Heart Health and was awarded the Woman of Distinction Award by the American Heart Association for making sustained and extraordinary contributions to women, health and society last year.

Kulkarni has even co-authored the first cardiology reference book for Heart Disease in Women with Dr. Naveen Nanda and also serves as the Chair of the NJ American College of Cardiology‘s Women in Cardiology Chapter.

She is passionate about empowering women through education and promoting leadership in women as well, and believes that the society, including doctors, needs to be more educated about heart health in women both nationally and internationally.

Kulkarni was recently recognized by the American Medical Association as an Inspirational Physician for her exemplary leadership and has been recognized as a ‘Top Cardiologist’ in New Jersey for many years by patients and physicians.