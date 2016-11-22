Queens Man Sentenced To 18 Years In Beating Death Of Son

By a Staff Writer

An Indian-American man from Queens, N.Y., was sentenced to 18 years in prison Nov. 15, for beating his four-month old son to death two years ago.

Jagsheer Singh, 30, of Briar Crescent in Bayside, Queens, finally pleaded guilty just this Oct. 22, to beating Nevin Jandu who later died from the injuries, according to a press release from the office of the District Attorney for Queens, Richard Brown. Singh faced manslaughter and assault charges. The sentence was meted out by Queens Supreme Court Justice Richard Buchter.

While no motive is apparent from the DA’s press release, baby Nevin was Singh’s son from his second marriage to Dr. Reena Malhotra a radiologist at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He has two children from a previous marriage, according to New York Daily News.

Nevin was left in Singh’s care on the evening of Dec. 19, 2014, while Dr. Malhotra went to work. The following morning the baby was observed to be unresponsive and having difficulty breathing and was taken first to Flushing Hospital Medical Center and then transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

An examination revealed that Nevin had suffered multiple severe skull fractures, widespread brain injury resulting from lack of oxygen and retinal hemorrhages. He died several days later.

In an odd twist March 2015, his wife, Dr. Malhotra pleaded with the court to grant Singh bail because the family was suffering, and described the murderer in effusive words – as a God-fearing, loving father and husband, according to earlier Daily News reports.

“As a father, the defendant’s job was to protect and nurture his helpless, innocent son. Instead, he assaulted his son, causing skull fractures and widespread brain injury that ultimately resulted in the child’s death,” DA Brown said in a statement in the press release.

“As a result, the sentence imposed by the Court is more than warranted.”

When he pleaded guilty, Singh admitted to using an object to inflict injuries on his son. Justice Buchter sentenced Singh to an indeterminate term of five to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and a concurrent determinate term of 18 years in prison on the assault charge.