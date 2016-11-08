Queens Borough President Attends BAPS Flushing Temple Diwali

By a Staff Writer

Scores of BAPS Volunteers came together to organize the Diwali celebrations Oct. 31 at the Swaminarayan temple in Flushing, New York, attended by local community leaders, politicians as well as India’s Consul General in New York Riva Ganguly Das.

The temple said in a press note that over 2,000 people throughout the day visited the temple, experiencing the culture and traditions of the auspicious day as they offered prayers, exchanged well-wishes, and resolved to mark the New Year with spiritual enlightenment.

Designs called rangoli, decorative oil lamps and annakut offerings of vegetarian food before the images of god filled the atmosphere with a festive spirit and bonhomie. Children also enjoyed the annual Diwali festival that was filled with games, activities and sweet treats.

Local community leaders, including assemblymen Peter Koo and David Weprin, Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, state senators Toby Ann Stavisky and Tony Avello, and Council Member Rory Lanceman, besides Consul General Ganguly Das attended the fesrival.

Also among the many guests in attendance was Queens Borough President Melinda Katz who spoke highly of the celebration to the assembly, noting that Diwali is the time to celebrate the light over darkness.