PVR Cinemas Partners With Rentrak

– NEW DELHI

PVR Cinemas, a premium movie exhibition company in India, has partnered with cross-platform measurement company comScore, formerly Rentrak, for film box office measurement.

ComScore has announced an agreement with PVR Cinemas to launch its International Box Office Essentials service to report daily theatre-level information.

Under the agreement, PVR Cinemas will utilise Rentrak’s Box Office Essentials service and provide them with daily box office results for its cinema circuit, which includes 562 screens in 48 Indian cities.

“We have been watching Rentrak’s growth and acceptance in the nation with studios and feel that the time is right for PVR to adopt their box office measurement systems.

“Their robust platform gives us the tools to provide our studios and distributors with the best and the most relevant box office information available, every day during the year,” Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Strategy, PVR Limited, said in a statement.

Ron Giambra, Executive Vice President of Commercial, comScore, said: “This is a big step in the direction of our commitment to provide the Indian industry with precise movie measurement.”

– IANS