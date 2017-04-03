Punjab Engineering College alum C J Bhalla is new CFO, Senior VP of Kaiser Permanente Northern California

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: Kaiser Permanente Northern California announced that senior executive C.J. Bhalla has been selected as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Bhalla will oversee the finance strategy and revenue cycle operations for Kaiser Permanente Northern California. The region serves 4.1 million members and is one of the largest markets in a nationwide organization that generated $64.6 billion in operating revenue in 2016, according to a press release.

Bhalla joined Kaiser Permanente in 2006 with successive promotions as chief financial officer of the national information technology unit and vice president, national financial performance and planning. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, she was a senior vice president at Charles Schwab & Co, a Fortune 500 company, and held numerous senior management positions at Household International Inc. (now HSBC), a Global 500 company.

“C.J. led our financial strategy during a time of unprecedented change in health care. She is an outstanding leader who has driven healthy financial outcomes in one of the largest integrated health care systems in the country,” said Janet Liang, president, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, in a statement. “This is a well-deserved promotion into one of the most sought after finance executive roles in the industry.”

Bhalla received an MBA from Virginia Polytechnic University, and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India.

Kaiser Permanente is recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente serve more than 11.3 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia.