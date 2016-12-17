Pumpkin Biryani, Tofurkey And Cultural Assimilation

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Pumpkin biryani, Tofurkey, or Cranberry chutney with ginger and jeera, are not dishes that are made in Indian-American kitchens throughout the year, not even once in a while perhaps, but festive seasons like Christmas seemingly break the traditional gastronomical habits of the community.

This is the time when fish curry, chicken biryani, or simply dal-chaval are put on the backburner, their places taken by a variety of food not usually found on Indian-American dinner tables. Around Christmas many love to experiment with new dishes, at times Indian with American ingredients not usually found in traditional Indian cooking, or American fish and meat dishes made with Indian spices and in Indian style. Some people argue that such preparations lack authenticity and genuine taste of either Indian or American cooking.

Nonetheless, such experiments continue during the festive season and dishes like Pumpkin biryani or Cranberry chutney, Hyderabadi Biryani or Punjabi Rajmah make the Christmas table sizzle.

“In my home we all love traditional Indian food, which for me and my small children, is a way to keep in touch with our Indian culture and tradition, but Christmas in this country is a time for celebration irrespective of one’s religious belief or affiliation,” says Chicago-based Anupy Singla, an award-winning TV journalist-turned-cookbook author and entrepreneur. “And that is when I think most of us tend to become innovative and experimenting with new food, which I think is just fine.”

Singla, who was born in Chandigarh and came to the U.S. at a young age, says she and her family celebrate the other aspects of Christmas, like exchanging small gifts, making different kinds of foods for dinner and inviting friends, including Americans, or visiting their homes.

“I have seen from experience that even my non-Indian friends are very excited to have something Indian on their dinner table when they invite us for Christmas,” Singla said. “Similarly, we feel good to make at least one dish like mashed potatoes with a lot of Indian spices in it, which is like kind of American, and put it on the table when inviting people over for Christmas dinner,” she added.

Singla is the author of three cookbooks, and co-founder of Indian As Apple Pie, a company with a variety of recipes, custom ingredients and unique home goods.

Besides everything else, food helps bring people from different cultures and traditions closer together. “I think it helps in cultural assimilation in a country like the United States,” Singla said. Americans use a lot of pumpkins to make dishes like pie during Thanksgiving, from which came her idea of making pumpkin biriyani.”Right now I am experimenting with the recipe and it will soon be out,” she said.

“There are so many ways of marrying cultures, and I think we are doing more and more such things,” said Singla who runs a weekly cooking class in Whole Foods in Chicago, said.