Promoting Indian Textiles, Creativity
, Posted On : February 8, 2017 1:40 am
Malaika Arora Khan walks the ramp for Divya Reddy on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Feb. 5
Over 90 designers showcased their collections at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai. The fashion extravaganza, which started on Feb. 1, had a new venue – the Reliance Jio Garden – and saw a lot of designers with menswear lines.The fashion event has been dedicating a day just to Indian textiles each year and day two of the event this time promoted sustainable fashion. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Padma Lakshmi, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sushmita Sen and others were seen walking the ramp. Photos:lakmefashionweek.co.in
Padma Lakshmi walks the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani, Feb. 2
Preity Zinta displays a creation by Sanjukta Dutta, Feb. 3
Bipasha Basu models a gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Feb. 3
Models display creations by Divya Reddy.
Actors Varun Dhawan, left, and Arjun Kapoor, with designer Kunal Rawal on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week, Feb. 1.
Actress Tabu as show stopper with designer Gaurang on the last day of the Lakme Fashion Week, Feb. 5
Models display a collection by Sanjukta Dutta’s label Mekhela Chador, Feb. 3
