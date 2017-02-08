Promoting Indian Textiles, Creativity

Over 90 designers showcased their collections at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 in Mumbai. The fashion extravaganza, which started on Feb. 1, had a new venue – the Reliance Jio Garden – and saw a lot of designers with menswear lines.The fashion event has been dedicating a day just to Indian textiles each year and day two of the event this time promoted sustainable fashion. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Padma Lakshmi, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sushmita Sen and others were seen walking the ramp. Photos:lakmefashionweek.co.in