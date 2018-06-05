Project ‘Life’ representatives to visit US

Meetal Koticha Shah and Rushikesh Pandya, two representatives of the Gujarat-based charity Project ‘Life,’ will be visiting the United States to spread awareness while attending various scheduled events this summer.

The mission of Project ‘Life’ is to support the underprivileged and the unreached across the globe. Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media LLC, is Senior Adviser, Project Life USA.

The events which Shah and Pandya will be attending include a social gathering and presentation on ‘Life’ at Sanatan Temple Norwalk in Los Angeles, California on June 16 under the leadership of BU Patel; the U.S. launch of Life Global at the Royal Albert’s Palace in New Jersey on June 27 under the chairmanship of Dr. Parikh, as well as the 36th American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Convention from July 4 to 8 in Columbus, Ohio.

The social gathering and presentation on Life India in California is sponsored by BU Patel and supported by Ukabhai Solanki, Dr. Bhanji Kundaria, Popatbhai Savla, Manharbhai Shah, Chimanbhai Adial, Navinbhai, Govidbhai Lalani, Chandrakantbhai and Dinesh Kataria.

The launching of Life Global in the U.S. is sponsored by Dr. Sudhir Parikh and supported by Dr. Arun Palkhiwala, Dr. Mahesh Varia and Amar Shah.

Shah and Pandya will meet members of the board of trustees of Share & Care Foundation, including Jayu Parikh, Dr. Ketki Shah and Sharadkumar Shah, on June 26 and will make a presentation on Woman Empowerment activities conducted by Project ‘Life.’

Life Global and Life India will be setting up their booths at the 36th AAPI Convention, which will be attended by many people.

Pandya will be in Los Angles from June 12 to 19; Calgary from June 19 to 23; New Jersey from June 23 to July 3; Columbus, Ohio from July 4 to 8 for the AAPI convention after which he will travel to Jackson from July 8 to 10 and then Toronto, Canada from July 10 to 22.

Shah will be in Calgary from June 20 to 23 and then in New Jersey from June 23 to 30.

Both Pandya and Shah are looking to expand support for Project ‘Life’s humanitarian service activities like skill development programs for women to help them earn their livelihood and help them become self-reliant, making high-quality primary education accessible to children of remote villages, providing safe and quality blood to patients in medical emergency, prevention of Thalassemia and more, according to a press release.

Dr. Parikh visited Project ‘Life’ last year in Gujarat. Many other celebrities and humanitarians have visited in the past, including Mother Teresa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev, and spiritual leader Pramukhswami Maharaj.