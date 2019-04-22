Prof. Sree Sreenath inducted into Cleveland International Hall of Fame

Prof. Sree Sreenath, President, Sewa International, and long-time faculty at Case Western Reserve University, was inducted into the Cleveland International Hall of Fame, along with five other inductees.

On receiving the honor, Sreenath stated, according to a press release, “I am honored and humbled by this recognition. I am thankful to the Board of Directors of Sewa International for entrusting me with a wonderful opportunity to serve. I will continue to work for the good of the humanity.”

The six inductees for the Class of 2019 were selected from among 150 plus nominees through an anonymous process.

Cleveland International Hall of Fame has inducted more than 50 people since its founding ten years ago. U.S. Senator George Voinovich, and automotive entrepreneur Monte Ahuja, among others have been inducted in the past. Sreenath was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Ramesh Shah of the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio at a well-attended function on Tuesday, April 16th at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott at Key Center.

“This recognition of Sreenath ji does not come as a surprise to those of us who have worked with him, and whose leadership has guided us this past ten years,” said Arun Kankani, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sewa International. “His energy, his intelligence, and his ability to deal with issues big and small with grace and calm is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

Sreenath earned his BE in Electrical Engineering from Bangalore University, an ME in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (now Bengaluru), and his PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.

He teaches in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at Case Western Reserve University where he is also the Director of Case GEMNI (Graduate Engineering & Management National and International) Program. His research interests are in the areas of complexity, with applications in Systems Biology (leukemia, prostate cancer and hydrocephalus), global issues, and, sustainable development. He served as the Co-Director of UNESCO GENIe Program – an international network of educational institutions (1996-2006), and as the Director of the Complex Systems Biology Center (2007-2016) at the university. He has been a consultant to several developing countries on matters concerning water management, energy, and policy development.

Sreenath has been President of Sewa International since 2009. Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit specializing in disaster recovery, education, volunteering, and development. Sewa International, which has 43 Chapters across the country, has served in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in 25 disasters around the world, and did commendable work in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, the recent California Camp Fire, and the floods in Kerala, India during August 2018. In the Cleveland area, Sewa provides tutoring services in Euclid High School and Garfield High School through its ASPIRE (Achieving Student Progress, Instilling Resilience and Excellence) program.

Sreenath has also served as an officer in several cultural and community organizations in Northeast Ohio, including the Kasturi Kannada Association of Northeast Ohio, Sri Venkateshwara Temple, Richfield, OH, and the Federation of India Community Association (FICA), Cleveland, OH.

He is on the Executive Committee at NAVIKA, a national Kannada Cultural Organization. A practitioner of Vedic Math – the ancient Indian system of mathematics — he has developed a curriculum to educate children in the US using this method.

Sreenath lives with his wife Shobha in Solon, Ohio, and has two adult children — Apurwa and Abhijit.