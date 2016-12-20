Priyanka To Promote Assam Tourism As Brand Ambassador

IANS

Bollywood star and “Quantico” fame Priyanka Chopra will now promote Assam under the brand entity “Awesome Assam”, it was announced on Dec 19.

Assam Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has been able to rope in the youth icon and famous Bollywood actress as the ‘Brand Ambassador’ of Assam Tourism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam that assumed office only seven months back, had been on the lookout for a prominent personality for promoting the state’s tourism potentials internationally, according to the minister.

The names of cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone among others were doing the rounds in this regard.

The minister said that Priyanka will visit Assam Dec. 24 this year and address the international tour operators’ meet.

“We have signed an agreement with Priyanka and she is engaged as the brand ambassador of the state tourism. The agreement is for two years,” the minister said.

Sarma said that Priyanka will not charge anything for the assignment except for the professional charges for the work she will do, which includes photo shoot and the television commercials.

“We will make the brand campaign of Assam Tourism global. Television commercials, photographs will be prepared. We will carry out campaign in United States, England, and Japan. We will target the countries with which Assam has historical ties like England,” the minister said.

“We have chosen her as she is the best at the moment,” the minister added.