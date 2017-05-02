Priyanka, Deepika make stylish debut at Met Gala 2017

IANS, Posted On : May 2, 2017 7:11 pm

NEW YORK

Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have both landed Hollywood roles, marked their debut at the famed Met Gala fashion fiesta here, sporting extremely different but eye-catching looks.

While Priyanka wore a fawn Ralph Lauren trench coat with a long train, Deepika sported a simple white satin Tommy Hilfiger gown with more attention to detail on her ornate hair accessories.

On Monday, Priyanka, who is awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut “Baywatch”, posed for the shutterbugs, exuding confidence alongside singer-songwriter Nick Jonas here for the Met Gala, reports etonline.com.

She showed off a bit of cleavage and flaunted a thigh high slit with panache, as the floor-sweeping trail of the trench coat grabbed attention.

The event was also attended by celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Pharrell Williams, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady and Sophie Turner.