Priyanka Chopra Wins Second People’s Choice Award

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra made India proud yet again when she was chosen as the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress over American actresses Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and Viola Davis at the People’s Choice Awards 2017.

It is Priyanka’s second People’s Choice Award as she bagged her first one in the Favourite Actress in a New TV series category last year for “Quantico”, in which she plays Alex Parrish. The role has given her unprecedented popularity in the US as it even paved the way for her to become a star presenter at the Oscars and Golden Globes ceremonies.

Looking subtle and elegant in a peach tube dress with minimal make-up for the gala, Priyanka was overwhelmed when her name was announced as the winner in the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress category here on Wednesday night.

After winning, the 34-year-old former Miss World, who was recently injured on the set of “Quantico”, said: “Every single woman that was nominated with me today… All of these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television.

“They were the reason that I wanted to be the actor that I am here today, receiving this award, and being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming.”

The actress also thanked the entire cast and crew of “Quantico”, her first Hollywood project.

“I am really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle? I am sorry it’s the concussion talking… This (award) means the world to me,” added the actress, whose “Baywatch” co-star Dwayne Johnson cheered for her.

The People’s Choice Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater and hosted by actor-comedian Joel McHale, celebrated the best and the brightest in music, film, television and social media.

Singer Britney Spears and 2016 3D computer-animated film “Finding Dory” emerged as the big winners at the gala, where popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh also won an honour.

Spears won as many as four honours, including for categories like Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Artist, Favourite Social Media Celebrity and Favourite Comedic Collaboration.

She shared the Favourite Comedic Collaboration trophy with Ellen DeGeneres, who hosts the famous “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

DeGeneres, who recently hosted Priyanka and Indian actress Deepika Padukone on her show, was on a roll as she won three awards on Wednesday — breaking the record for the person with the most People’s Choice Awards in history. Her count now stands at 20.

“Finding Dory” was announced the winner of the Favourite Movie and the Favourite Family Movie Award, while Lilly, known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII was named as the Favourite YouTube Star.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Lawrence were bestowed the Favourite Movie Actor and Actress honour, while “Deadpool” was given the Favourite Action Movie honour and actors Robert Downey Jr and Margot Robbie took home the Favourite Action Movie Actor and Actress trophy.

Actor Johnny Depp was named the Favourite Movie Icon, and he thanked his fans for their constant support during the trying times in his personal life.

In the TV categories, “Outlander” was declared as the Favourite TV Show, actors Dwayne Johnson and Sarah Jessica Parker were chosen as the Favourite Premium Series Actor and Actress, and Jimmy Fallon was chosen as the Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host.

In the music categories, singer Justin Timberlake won the award for Favourite Male Artist, Rihanna won the Favourite R&B Artist award, Blake Shelton’s “If I’m Honest” was named the Favourite Album and Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t stop the feeling” clinched the Favourite Song.