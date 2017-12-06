Priyanka Chopra tops world’s sexiest Asian woman list again

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been named the world’s sexiest Asian woman for the fifth time, dethroning Deepika Padukone, who topped the list last year, in the UK based newspaper Eastern Eye.

This year Chopra made her Hollywood debut in the film Baywatch and won another People’s Choice Award for her role in the TV serial Quantico.

“I cannot actually take credit for this at all. Full credit should be given to my genetics and your optics! Thank you Eastern Eye and to everyone who voted for me to be Asia’s Sexiest Woman, for what I’m told is a record breaking number of times! I feel grateful and am humbled. Consistency is key,” said Chopra who has surpassed 20 million followers on Instagram.

Now in its 14th year, the longest running list of its kind is based on millions of votes sent in by fans around the world, media coverage, impact and heat generated across various social media platforms.

The list this year was trending on Twitter across different countries including India during the voting process.

“Priyanka Chopra has become an incredible international ambassador for India and is smashing through glass ceilings all over the world. Apart from being courageous enough to fly into the unknown professionally, she has also done a lot of work for social causes, become a strong symbol for girl power and is making a young generation have big dreams. She is the perfect mix of beauty, brains, bravery and a kind hear,” Asjad Nazir, the Entertainment editor of Eastern Eye who founded the list and puts it together annually, said in a press release.

Television star Nia Sharma came in second, holding onto her position as the sexiest television star on the list.

“I dare to dream of reaching where Priyanka Chopra is one day. But seeing my name next to her in the list is no less a dream and struck me with a frenzied happiness. What my fans have done, I can’t pay them back in words. They make me feel confident and I feel I exist because of them. Yes it’s a TV girl who is weird, fierce, bizarre, wannabe or whatever names they call her. I owe my fans this joy and want to share it with them despite not being able to digest the development,” she said in a press release.

Padukone came in third this year while Alia Bhatt came if fourth ahead of Pakistani star Mahira Khan who was in fifth place with Drashti Dhami in sixth, Katrina Kaif in seventh, Shraddha Kapoor in eighth, Gauahar Khan in ninth and Rubina Dilaik in 10th.

Other names on the 2017 list include Niti Taylor (11), Sonam Kapoor (12), Sanaya Irani (13), Jennifer Winget (14), Esha Gupta (17), Krystle DSouza (21), Charli XCX (24), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (26), Erica Fernandes (28), Jacqueline Fernandez (30), Athiya Shetty (32), Humaima Malick (33), Anushka Shetty (42) and Anushka Sharma (44).

The complete 50 Sexiest Asian Women list for 2017 will be published in the Eastern Eye newspaper on Dec. 8 and the list of 50 Sexiest Asian men will release on Dec. 15.