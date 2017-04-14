Priyanka Chopra to be on Tribeca Film Festival jury

LOS ANGELES

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been appointed jury member of the upcoming 16th edition of Tribeca Film Festival.

Filmmaker Amy Berg, actors Zachary Quinto and Willem Dafoe, and TV producer Sheila Nevins among others will also be on the jury, it was announced on Wednesday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Priyanka, who became a popular name in Hollywood through her lead role in TV series “Quantico”, will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher.

The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on April 27 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

The festival, from April 19-30, will be hosted by Michael Rapaport.