Priyanka Chopra looks sizzling in premiere of Baywatch in Miami

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 16, 2017 4:57 pm

The star-studded world premiere of the upcoming summer action-comedy film Baywatch was held in Miami, on the beach, attended by the cast, including Priyanka Chopra, who stars in her first Hollywood motion picture.

Paramount Pictures releases Baywatch in North American theaters next Thursday, May 25, ahead of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon, also stars Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Chopra, who has wrapped the second season of ‘Quantico’, will feature again in Season 3 of ‘Quantico’ on ABC.

“So excited about the season 3 pick up for ‘Quantico’ congrats to everyone who made it happen! Alex Parrish will be back soon,” Priyanka tweeted on Tuesday.

Chopra plays the role of Alex Parrish in the hit series ‘Quantico’.

The show was created by Joshua Safran, who is also the executive producer along with Mark Gordon.