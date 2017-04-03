Priyanka Chopra is the second most beautiful person in the world, says poll

Staff Writer , Posted On : April 3, 2017 12:20 pm

Accomplished actor and singer Priyanka Chopra has added another feather to her cap: she is now the second most beautiful person in the world, edging past Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone, Michelle Obama and Gigi Hadid among others, according to a poll run by website Buzznet. Beyonce was voted the most beautiful women in the world.

The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude, “Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!!”

Model and Victoria’s Secret angel Taylor Hill is at number three followed by Watson, Dakota Johnson and Hillary Clinton at fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

Jolie is on eighth number, while this year’s Oscar winner Emma Stone is at number 12. Supermodel Gigi Hadid is on 13 position and the former first lady is on number 21.

From being called Hollywood’s most bankable badass by Marie Claire, to being among the top paid television actors, Chopra has made her mark in Hollywood. A regular guest on large night talk shows, and gaining recognition in the mainstream as Alex Parish in “Quantico,” Chopra is now gearing up for her film “Baywatch”, starring Seth Gordon, Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, scheduled to release on May 26.

Recently, the actress took her fans by surprise by flaunting her new talent. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture, her painting. She captioned the snap, “Sunday shenanigans.. thank u @jazmasri @mdesante for the lesson!! #paintingisfun.” In the picture, Chopra is seen holding a palette and painting her imagination on a canvas.