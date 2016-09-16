Priyanka Chopra In World’s Highest Paid TV Actresses List

IANS

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has become the first Indian film celebrity to enter Forbes magazine’s list of highest paid TV actresses in the world.

Priyanka, who ranks eighth in the list, made her entry after starring in the American drama series “Quantico”. Her earnings are pegged at $11 million, Forbes said.

While the former Miss World made her international acting debut last year with “Quantico”, she is gearing up for its second season, where she will be seen essaying the character of a CBI agent named Alex Parrish.

In India, the 34-year-old actress has starred in two Bollywood films in the past one year — “Bajirao Mastani” and “Jai Gangaajal” — and will make her Hollywood film debut with “Baywatch” alongside Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, the world’s highest-paid actor.

Priyanka has also garnered her high earnings from her many endorsement deals.

The list of highest-paid TV actresses is topped by American actress Sofia Vergara, who is at the first position for the fifth year in a row.

The 44-year-old Colombian-American actress brought home a whooping $43 million before management fees and taxes, but not all came from her hit TV show “Modern Family”. Vergara has an impressive array of endorsement deals as well as her line of products.

Actress Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” is at second position, with an earning of $ 24.5 million.

Actress Mindy Kaling is at third spot with $15 million, followed by a tie for fourth place between Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay.

“Castle” star Stana Katric, who also has made a debut on the list, is placed at seventh position. Kerry Washington of “Scandal” fame finds herself at sixth position, with $ 13.5 million earnings. The list comprises 15 highest paid actresses.

Before Priyanka, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also made a mark by entering the 2016 Forbes list of world’s highest-paid actresses. The list, which saw Jennifer Lawrence at the top, placed Deepika at the 10th position.

Deepika is also pursuing a Hollywood journey with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, in which will be seen alongside Vin Diesel.