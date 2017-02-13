Princeton Scholar In The Nation’s Service

Princeton University senior Kishan Bhatt is among 10 students recognized by Princeton University as Scholars in the Nation’s Service Initiative (SINSI).

Bhatt, from Edison, New Jersey, is at the Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton. His focus is global health and health policy as well as American studies. He is also a health policy scholar at Princeton’s Center for Health and Wellbeing.

Interested deeply in policies that encourage medical innovation, disease prevention and value-based health care delivery, last summer Bhatt analyzed clinical cost and outcomes data for Remedy Partners, a technology start-up that serves 1,300 hospitals participating in Medicare’s Bundled Payment for Care Improvement program

Previously, he researched counter-bioterrorism strategy at the Federation of American Scientists, producing a report for federal officials on the legal and biological tools to deter and detect potential disease threats.

Bhatt has studied abroad in Spain and directed an international exchange program connecting 80 high school students from Japan and the United States, according to a press release from Princeton Feb. 7.

The SINSI was established in 2006 to “encourage, support and prepare the nation’s top students to pursue careers in the U.S. federal government, in international and domestic agencies.” It combines academic training with work experience, and is highly competitive.

Also among the 10 recipients was Nabil Shaikh, a senior from Reading, Pennsylvania, whose major is politics, along with pursuing a certificate in global health and health policy. During summer 2016, Shaikh spent two months as a Princeton Global Health Scholar in Hyderabad, where he surveyed more than 100 terminally ill cancer patients on their experiences with accessing end-of-life care, as part of his thesis program. He has spent time in Trenton, New Jersey, as a policy research intern at the New Jersey Department of Health, focusing on minority and multicultural health. He is active in the Muslim Life Program, Muslim Advocates for Social Justice and the Office of Religious Life.