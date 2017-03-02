‘Pressure’ on Rhea Sharma to take ‘Diya Aur Baati…’ legacy forward

IANS, Posted On : March 2, 2017 8:27 pm

MUMBAI

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” fame actress Rhea Sharma, who has been roped in to play Kanak in upcoming show “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji”, says she considers it a huge pressure on herself to take the legacy of “Diya Aur Baati Hum” forward through its sequel.

After Sooraj (Anas Rashid) and Sandhya’s (Deepika Singh) death in the last episode of “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, the sequel will focus on the life of their children Kanal (Rhea), Ved and Vansh after a 20-year forward leap.

“It’s a huge pressure on me to take the show’s legacy forward. Sooraj and Sandhya’s daughter Kanak Rathi will have qualities of both her parents and the story is her journey to win over love from her beloved grandmother Bhabho,” Rhea said in a statement.

“I’m excited and I wish we get the same love that audiences gave to season one,” she added.

Actors Mayank Arora and Kabeer Kumar will be seen as Ved and Vansh, whereas Neelu Vaghela will reprise her role of Bhabho. “The kind of family issues you saw in the first season that will be in the coming show as well. The love, care, arguments among the family members which we showed through ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, we are retaining that for the second season,” Neelu said.

“Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji” will be aired on Star Plus starting from April 3.