President Trump to nominate Indian-American Hillary Clinton supporter to important position

An Indian-American from New York who was part of Hillary Clinton’s transition team, is President Trump’s candidate for the Federal Trade Commission.

Rohit Chopra of New York, will serve as a Commissioner of FTC to serve for the remainder of a seven-year term expiring September 25, 2019, if his nomination is cleared by the U.S. Senate.

According to a report in Politico, Chopra was hired at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau early in Elizabeth Warren’s tenure when she headed that agency during the Obama administration. In an Aug. 30, 2016 report, the news outlet said, “Politico has learned that Hillary Clinton has named a progressive with close ties to Elizabeth Warren to her transition team in a move that seems aimed at mollifying liberals unhappy with earlier choices.”

Chopra it said, “battled for-profit colleges and loan servicers as the student loan ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau…”

In 2015, Chopra was also considered as a possible candidate to become New York’s top financial regulator, the Politico report said, getting a “ringing” endorsement from Warren.

Chopra is currently a Senior Fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, where he focuses on consumer protection issues facing young people and military families, the White House said in a press release.

From 2010-2015, he served at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as Assistant Director, where he oversaw the agency’s work on student financial services issues. The Secretary of the Treasury also appointed him as the agency’s student loan ombudsman, the White House said.

In 2016, he was Special Adviser to the Secretary of Education.

Before he joined government service, Chopra was an associate at McKinsey & Company, where he served clients in the financial services and consumer technology sectors.

Chopra holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a master’s in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He was also the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship.