President Trump nominates Indian-American to top administration position

President Donald Trump announced Sept. 7 that he is nominating an Indian-American to a high position in the State Department.

Manisha Singh, an attorney by training from Florida is being nominated Assistant Secretary of State, Economic and Business Affairs. She will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Singh is chief counsel and senior policy advisor to U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. She is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs in the State Department and has served as deputy chief counsel to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill where she worked closely with Sen. Richard Lugar (R-Ind).

She also has private sector experience multinational law firms and in an investment bank.

Singh earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Miami at the age of 19. In addition, she studied at the University of Leiden Law School in the Netherlands. She is licensed to practice law in Florida, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia and speaks fluent Hindi, according to a press release from the White House.

Singh was the first executive director of the Barer Institute for Law and Global Human Services at the University of Washington School of Law after serving as deputy assistant secretary at the State Department. The Barer Institute’s goal was to use lawyers as leaders in providing advice and solutions to accomplish humanitarian objectives, according to the website of the institution.