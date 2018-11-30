President Trump meets Prime Minister Modi at G20

President Donald Trump met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20, Nov. 30, “for the first ever United States–India–Japan leaders meeting Summit,” according to the White House.

“As a treaty ally of Japan and major defense partner of India, the United States shares unique and exceptional relationships with both countries based on common democratic values,” the White House said in a press release.

“The three leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision for global stability and prosperity,and pledged to deepen trilateral cooperation,” the White House said.