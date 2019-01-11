President Trump Gets Support For Wall From Family Of Slain Police Officer

President Trump made the wanton killing of California police officer Ronil Singh, the center of his call for funding the wall he believes essential to stem illegal immigration from the southern border with Mexico.

In his Oval Office speech to the nation last week, President Trump referred to the Christmas night shooting death of Corporal Singh allegedly at the hands of an illegal migrant from Mexico, to shore up his case about criminals crossing the border.

On Jan. 10, during his visit to Texas, Trump featured Reggie Singh, the brother of Corporal Singh, prominently at his side during a roundtable discussion.

In his remarks, Reggie Singh recounted the life story of his brother. The family is originally from Fiji. And Corporal Singh and his wife Anamika, had a son five months ago.

At the Jan. 10 roundtable in McAllen, Texas, sitting next to the President, Reggie Singh said, “The way he was killed, what my family’s going through right now, I do not want any other family law enforcement person to go through that,” the Modesto Bee reported. “Whatever it takes to minimize, put a stop to it my family fully supports it,” the Bee quoted him saying.

Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department in Merced County, California, was shot to death when he attended to a traffic stop on Christmas night at 1 am. His death gained national attention and turned political when police revealed the alleged shooter was an undocumented alien. On Jan. 3, President Trump personally called his family to commiserate. Modesto, California, where Corporal Singh lived with his family, held heavily attended memorial and funeral for the Indian-American police officer.

“The President praised Officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect,” White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement about the President’s phone call..

Tributes poured in for Singh from friends, acquaintances, colleagues as well as high profile politicians.

California Governor Jerry Brown, ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Sacramento to honor Singh. In a statement, the Governor said, “On behalf of all Californians, Anne and I extend our condolences to Corporal Singh’s wife, young son, loved ones and colleagues. Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California.”

Singh’s uncle Ugesh Yogi Singh said on Facebook, “My adventurous nephew. Lived life to it’s fullest in just 33 years. My family’s Action Hero Honorable Ronil Singh. Working on Christmas Night to provide the best for his family Singh is King forever.!! Love you Beta. See you in heaven.”

Ugesh Yogi Singh went on to say, “A very adventurous and beautiful soul, taken away too soon. He leaves behind wife and son only 5 months old son. He was a great role model for our next generation of Indo Americans. Dang! He’ll be missed.”

“He was super friendly and outgoing,” said Sgt. Tom Letras, a spokesman with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, was quoted saying in the Modesto Bee.