President Obama To Appoint New Yorker To Heath Advisory Group

By a Staff Writer

President Obama announced Dec. 1 that he will appoint an Indian-American healthcare administrator from New York to his national advisory group on preventive health.

Dr. Dave Ashok Chokshi, the Chief Population Health Officer of OneCity Health and senior assistant vice President at New York City Health + Hospitals, will serve on the President’s Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health. The NYCHH is the largest municipal

health care system in the U.S.

Chokshi practices primary care at Bellevue Hospital and is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Population Health and Medicine at the NYU School of Medicine. In 2012, he served as a White House Fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he was the principal health advisor in the Office of the Secretary.

His prior work experience spans the public, private, and non-profit sectors, including positions with the New York City and State Departments of Health, the Louisiana Department of Health, a start-up clinical software company, and a global health non-profit dedicated to improving access to medicines in developing countries.

Dr. Chokshi has written on medicine and public health in The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, The Lancet, Health Affairs, and Science. He serves on the Board of Advisors for the Parkland Health & Hospital System and was elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians this year. He earneda B.A. from Duke University, an M.Sc. from Oxford University, and an M.D. from University of Pennsylvania.