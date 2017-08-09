Preet Bharara’s revenge against the White House

Preet Bharara will be partnering up with WNYC Studios, a subsidiary of New York Public Radio, to launch a weekly show called “Stay Tuned With Preet,” after the former U.S. Attorney was fired by President Donald Trump in March, even though Trump had originally asked Bharara to stay on as the country’s most prominent US attorney following his victory.

On the show, Bharara “will offer commentary on our judicial, political and cultural systems” which he has already been doing through Twitter.

“I understand @realDonaldTrump may have called the White House a ‘dump.’ That’s not in the top 500 things to be outraged about. Seriously,” Bharara wrote a few days ago on the social media site.

According to The Independent report, Bharara was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York for more than seven years and within those years he became known for prosecuting high-profile cases involving Wall Street insider trading, public corruption and terrorism.

After he was fired, Bharara told ABC News in an interview that Trump had made “unusual” phone calls to him that left him uncomfortable.

Ever since the incident; Bharara has been working as an executive vice president at his brother’s media company, Some Spider Studios, which will be producing the show and has signed a book deal with Alfred A. Knopf along with taking a position as a scholar in residence at New York University’s law school, he is not interested in seeking public office.