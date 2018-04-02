Preet Bharara to speak at Syracuse University law school commencement

Preet Bharara, the former Indian American U.S. Attorney will be speaking at Syracuse University’s College of Law commencement ceremony on May 11 at 11 a.m. at the Carrier Dome, according to a syracuse.com report.

Bharara was the top prosecutor for the Southern District of New York until he was fired by President Donald Trump last year.

According to a syracuse.com report, he earned a reputation for being an aggressive watchdog on big banks and public corruption while his office brought charges resulting in the recent convictions of former top governor’s aide Joseph Percoco and Syracuse-based Cor Development executive Steven Aiello as well as former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and former Senate leader Dean Skelos.

Bharara is probably best-known for his prosecution of nearly 100 Wall Street executives from 2009 to 2017; he was appointed by President Barack Obama.

He also has his own National Public Radio podcast called “Stay Tuned with Preet.”