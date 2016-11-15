Pravasi Divas Called Most Significant Event For India-Diaspora

By a Staff Writer

India’s former Consul General in New York Dnyaneshwar Mulay says the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas which takes place every January, is key to maintaining and building India’s strong ties with the diaspora. The PBD is scheduled around the date Mahatma Gandhi returned to India January 9, and in 2017, it will be held in Bangalore Jan. 7-9.

During an eight-hour transit stop at John F. Kennedy Airport, Mulay, who served as Consul General for almost three years, from April 2013 to February 2016, renewed his ties with old friends. His visit to the U.S. was related to the upcoming PBD. Mulay returned to India from New York to take on the position of Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs).

“Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is the most important and significant event for India’s connectivity with the diaspora,” Mulay told Desi Talk. Which is why the government had held a series of monthly meetings on different issues over the year, and not just a single annual conference, he said.

“What we are doing is new and improved,” Mulay said. The ten monthly sessions held so far have been on Indian workers in the Gulf countries; Indians in America and Europe; distressed women abroad; philanthropy, holistic health; tourism; education and innovation; the role of diaspora organizations; and students overseas and diaspora students in India. The recommendations of these panels, he said will be presented to the main plenary at the PBD in Bangalore.

“So the diaspora will be directly contributing to policy,” he said.

The convention in Bangalore, he noted, will feature business-to-business and business-to-government sessions attended by 15 Chief Ministers of states in India. There will also be a day devoted to youth, among other interesting panels.

Mulay fondly remembered his time in New York City and the greater tri-state area. “What I most liked was the energy and the ideas, the learning every day and every minute,” during his stay in the Big Apple, he said.

He counted among his accomplishments, “Reaching out to every diaspora Indian, and also Americans, and creating a space in their minds for India.

With his vast experience in dealing with Indian diaspora, he is working for stronger and deeper engagement with the diaspora,” says his bio on the Indian Ministry of External Affairs website.

In his current charge as Secretary (CPV&OIA), “Mulay is keen that passport services within India are easily accessible to every Indian citizen and similarly the Indian visa process is made more efficient,” the MEA website says.