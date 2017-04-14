Pratham USA hosts national conference in New Jersey

, Posted On : April 14, 2017 8:04 pm

Close to 100 supporters and staff made the trip to Princeton, New Jersey April 8 weekend for the Pratham USA National Conference.

The participants, representing 13 U.S. chapters and three countries, had an opportunity to connect with one another, learn more about Pratham’s work and exchange ideas on how to advance its mission.

Established in 1995 to provide education to children in Mumbai slums, Pratham (which means “first” in Sanskrit) is now one of the largest non-governmental education organizations in India.

Working in collaboration with governments, communities, parents, teachers and volunteers, it focuses on innovative interventions to address gaps in the education system.