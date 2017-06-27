Prabhu Dheva thrilled about starring in silent film ‘Mercury’

CHENNAI

Actor-filmmaker Prabhu Dheva, last seen onscreen in Tamil horror-thriller “Devi”, is excited to be playing an antagonist for the first time in his career in upcoming Tamil silent film “Mercury”.

“It’s an exciting project and I’m very thrilled. All I can say right now is that it’s a silent film and I play a very different role,” Prabhu Dheva told IANS.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Sananth, Deepak and Remya Nambeesan. The film’s shooting has already been wrapped up and it’s gearing up for release soon.

Karthik is bankrolling the project under his home banner, Stone Bench Films. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

National award-winning Tirru has cranked the camera.

On the career front, Prabhu Dheva will soon commence work on his next Tamil directorial, “Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja”.