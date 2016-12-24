Postal Driver In California Killed In Crash

– IANS

An In dian origin truck driver carrying packages for the Christmas season has been killed after his vehicle hit a mini van and overturned on a California highway, according to media reports.

Ravikesh Kumar was driving the box truck for the postal service and FeEx from Sacramento to San Jose when he met with the accident at Danville, about 45 km from San Francisco, early on Monday morning.

“The young Sacramento man behind the wheel was being paid to be a Santa of sorts when a crash took his life, but loved ones say his generous spirit made Kumar very much like the jolliest elf all year round,” Fox40 TV said.

Kumar had immigrated to the US from Fiji and his wife had only recently joined him here, according to Fox40 TV.

“He was always taking care of his family,” his uncle Jitendra Ram told the TV station. “If you needed help, he’s always there for everybody.”

“We send our condolences to that family,” US Postal Service spokesperson Gus Ruiz told the East Bay Times. “It’s unfortunate that it happens any time of the year but there could not be a worse time of year.”

According to Ruiz, the truck carried FedEx mail that was to be delivered at their destination by the postal service under an arrangement between the two organisations.

– IANS