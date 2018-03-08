“Pope Francis will come to India soon”: Acharya Lokesh

Jainacharya Dr. Lokesh Muni had a historic interfaith dialogue with Supreme Religious Leader His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City on March 7.

Acharya Lokesh invited the Pope to India for the International Interfaith Conference which will be held in New Delhi to which the Pope delightfully agreed.

“The International Interfaith Conference will be a step ahead towards world peace. I hope and wish to come to India soon and inter-religious dialogue is necessary for protection of humanity, World peace and harmony” His Holiness Pope Francis said in his address to the delegation.

In this particular meeting, the international issues which were discussed include world peace, religious harmony, environmental protection and human welfare.

Acharya Lokesh said that violence and terrorism cannot solve any problem and that all conflicts should be resolved through dialogue.

“We must respect others point of view and thoughts along with our own. Environmental pollution and conceptual pollution both are harmful. Indian culture is based on unity in diversity and European culture emphasizes inter-religious harmony,” said Acharya Lokesh.

“India is a multicultural country, where people of different communities, religions, faiths and cultures live together with love and harmony. Jain philosophy is based on unity in diversity, non-violence and non possessiveness and can solve many global problems like violence, terrorism, environmental pollution and inequality,” he added.

Acharya Lokesh is hopeful that the Pope’s participation International Interfaith Conference, organized by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will help spread the message of world peace and harmony, creating a global impact.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the major world’s religions will be invited to the International Interfaith Conference.

Acharya Lokesh was accompanied by high level delegation comprising of senior vice president of JAINA Mahesh Wadher from California; Anil Monga from New Jersey; Karamjeet Singh Dhaliwal, Raj Bhayani and Kamlesh Mehta from New York; Subrata Ganguly from Kolkata and Bhavya Shrivastava from New Delhi.