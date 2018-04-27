Poll shows Indian-American Nikki Haley most popular member of Trump national security team

President Donald Trump’s choice of an Indian-American as ambassador to the United Nations may have been his best decision yet as it relates to his national security team.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, results of which were announced April 25, Haley scores way above the other members of Trump’s cabinet, for her work as the international envoy at the world body.

Haley scored a favorable rating of 63 percent to 17 percent unfavorable for her work, as compared to a favorability ratings of 59 percent to the job done by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, and 42 percent for CIA Director Mike Pompeo (now confirmed for Secretary of State), and

From April 20 – 24, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,193 voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect. Live interviewers called landlines and cell phones to determine opinions, the press release said.

In other results of the poll, American voters approve 52 – 42 percent of the way President Donald Trump is handling the nation’s policy toward North Korea, and support 61 – 30 percent the military action against Syria after the alleged use of chemical weapons.

As for the work of Congress, American voters disapproved of both parties’ accomplishments — 69 disapproval to 22 percent of the job Republicans in Congress are doing and 66 – 26 percent of the job Democrats in were doing.