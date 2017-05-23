‘Politics And Spice’ podcast in N.J. highlights South Asian success

May 23, 2017

JERSEY CITY, NJ

The New Jersey Leadership Program (NJLP), a non-profit focused on promoting South Asian American youth participation and education at the local level, announced on May 17, the official launch of its podcast called “Politics and Spice.” The podcast plans to highlight the achievements of South Asians around the United States in various fields of endeavor.

“There’s nothing like this podcast in New Jersey,” Amit Jani, president of NJLP, told Desi Talk.

“Through the Politics and Spice podcast, we hope to highlight the amazing successes and contributions of South Asians in their respective professions,” Jani said in a press release. “Hopefully this will also show South Asian youth that they can also take part in generally underrepresented professions within the community such as politics, government and media, as well as other sectors.”

Current guests on the podcast have included elected officials including Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J.; Edison Councilwoman Sapana Shah, Chief Policy Advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney and Founder of the Daily Cally Neil Patel, Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama Vikrum Aiyer, and TV Asia News Director Rohit Vyas.

The podcast runs every other Monday on a bi-monthly basis. Politics and Spice can be found on all major podcast providers including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and more, according to the press release.

The NJLP also has a fellowship program which it says, focuses on developing leadership skills, building public policy knowledge, and filling the pipeline for South Asian Americans to work in government or pursue public office at the local, state, and federal levels.