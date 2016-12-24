Political Breakthrough

Ela Dutt

Indian-Americans made enormous strides in politics as they put their money where their mouth is, put on their campaign walking shoes and vigorously promoted their political candidates and policies.

The success of their efforts became apparent at the Nov. 8 general election as five Indian-American candidates were elected to the U.S. Congress and are choosing their offices as we speak. They intend to stand as a bulwark against the Trump-tide that they foresee will flood the halls of the country’s top legislative body.

The older generation of Indian-Americans say they are proud the several decades of preparing the groundwork for this year’s successes, has paid off.

“We must congratulate the 5 Indian-Americans who won seats in Congress. And the 2nd generation must continue their high level of involvement and activism,” said Dr. Sudhir Parikh, publisher of News India Times and recipient of India’s Padma Shri award. “This process was started by our generation – organizations like the Indian American Forum for Political Education, the Federation of Indian Associations, the India Caucus in the House and the Senate, the focus on discrimination, the Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, our fundraising for both parties and being mentors of the younger generation,” Parikh said. “We are proud of the fruits of our tireless efforts.”

“2016 was a great year for Indian-Americans and U.S.-India relations, especially what the Obama-Modi link has done for that,” said Sampath Shivangi, a long time Republican and current president of the IAFPE.”Trump has had very kind words for India and about Indians too. I hope this will continue,” Shivangi added. “But he also promised to Pakistan, so we have to see how things go,” Shivangi said.

Democratic Wave

Even as Republican President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Jan. 20, Indian-Americans, all Democrats, heading to Congress will include U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, currently California attorney general; California lawmaker Dr. Ami Bera entering his 3rd term, and Pramila Jayapal of Washington State, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, and Ro Khanna of California, will be fresh faces in the halls of the U.S. Congress, chomping at the bit to make their mark. Peter Jacob, candidate for the U.S. Congress from District 7 in New Jersey, lost to Republican incumbent Leonard Lance. In North Carolina, Jay Chaudhuri became the first Indian-American to win a seat to the state Senate.

Meanwhile, the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server brought national attention to her close aide Huma Abedin, who also faced a rough time personally because of her disgraced husband’s continuing sexting and the eventual investigation into his alleged interaction with a minor.

We Did Great With Hindus

Indian-American Republicans gained traction with a campaign that grabbed some national attention when they nabbed Trump for a personal appearance at a Republican Hindu Coalition event in New Jersey. The real estate Mogul’s victory rewarded activists like Shalabh Kumar, founder of Republican Hindu Coalition, and Puneet Ahluwalia, an early Trump supporter, into the Trump Transition Team. Their future holds the potential for political appointments. After his election, Trump thanked Hindus for rallying behind him. “We did very, very well with many different groups. We did fantastically well with the African American community. We did fantastically well with the hispanic community,” Trump said at a Florida “Thank You” rally Dec. 16, adding, “We have a lot of people tonight from the India, India community. Hindus, we did great with the Hindus, in fact where are they, we have a big group … there they are. I want to thank you. you folks were amazing. They went out and they voted. they were fantastic.” The community is already celebrating the biggest political appointment – that of South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Another high profile nomination Trump made was recruiting Seema Verma, a healthcare implementation expert from Indiana, highly recommended by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, to head the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare. She becomes the point-person to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, a promise Trump made repeatedly during his campaign.

Trump decided to continue with an Obama appointee, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara. He also named PepSico CEO Indra Nooyi to his advisory council “on how government policy impacts economic growth, job creation and productivity.”

Around the country, Indian-Americans attracted national attention, negative and positive. Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a Socialist, received thousands of messages condemning her call for a “shut down” of the Trump inauguration, some telling her to “go home” to India.

Most recently, Savitha Vaidhyanathan, a former math teacher and bank officer was sworn-in as possibly the first Indian-American woman mayor of a major city, Cupertino, California, the home of Apple.

In the financial capital of the world, New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed Indian-American Sree Srinivasan, as Chief Digital Officer, the first of its kind position.

Youth Achievements Indian-Americans produced an Olympian in Rajeev Ram who partnered Venus Williams to win the Silver medal in tennis at Rio. Ram said his Hindu faith influenced his play.

In early December, Indian-American students swept the 17th Siemens annual Siemens Competition in Math, Science and Technology, carrying away 8 prizes. Vineet Edupuganti, a high school senior from Portland, Ore. won the $100,000 top individual prize while identical twin sisters Adhya Beesam and Shriya Beesam, both juniors from Plano, Texas, won the $100,000 grand prize in the team category.

Manan Shah, senior from The Harker School in San Jose, Ca. got $50,000 scholarship, winning the top position in individual finalist category while Prateek Kalakuntla, senior from Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science in Denton, Texas, got $30,000 scholarship in the same category and Pranav Sivakumar, senior from the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora got 20.000.

The top $50,000 scholarship in the team finalist category went to Nikhil Cheerla, senior at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, Ca. and Anika Cheerla, sophomore at the same school in Cupertino, Ca.

In May, Indian-American kids swept the 28th National Geographic Bee. Twelve year old Rishi Nair, of Florida, was crowned winner nabbing a $50,000 college scholarship and other prizes. Fourteen-year-old Saketh Jonnalagadda from Massachusetts secured second place and a $25,000 scholarship. In third place, with a $10,000 scholarship prize, was Kapil Nathan, a sixth grader from Alabama.

Again, in the National Spelling Bee, two Indian-Americans were co-winners of the grueling competition, Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas, and Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Corning, New York.

Indian-Americans excelled in numerous other fields, as authors, social activists and organizers.

Crimes

But there were also those who slipped between the cracks and were charged, tried and convicted for various crimes ranging from violent crimes like murder or stabbing, to nonviolent crimes like healthcare and visa fraud. In July, residents of the small town of Pennsville, New Jersey saw one of its own, shopkeeper Seema Singh, felled by her husband Nitin Paul Singh, stabbed multiple times in a murder most foul. In early December, 50-year-old Prem Rampersaud, who lives in Guyana, and temporarily in Queens, was charged with the murder of his 46-year old wife Ranwantie Baldeo, stabbing her to the point of nearly decapitating her.

The largest credit card fraud totaling a loss of some $200 million to financial institutions, was engineered by a network of several individuals of South Asian descent. Medicare fraud was among the most frequently occurring crimes of which Indian-Americans were accused.

Hate crimes also appeared to have risen during the year, according to news reports. Even as Sikh activists managed to publicize their plight, several of acts of violence or verbal abuse of Sikhs and others mistaken for Middle-Easterners in some cases, were reported from around the country.

For the first time in the U.S., an Indian-American youth was convicted on charges of terrorism and sent to prison. Mohammed Hamza Khan, 21, who was arrested while trying to fly out to Syria with his teenage brother and sister, was sentenced to 40 months in prison.