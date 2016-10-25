Police Raids In India Dramatically Reduce IRS Scam Calls To U.S.

By Rodney Brooks

It took a big raid in India to slow down an IRS impostor scam that resulted in thousands of people, many of them retirees, being bilked out of millions of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau said last week that the hustle accounted for about one in four reports to its scam tracker. But the organization says it has seen a “dramatic drop” in new reports after police in Mumbai, India raided a call center earlier this month. Since then, complaints to the BBB Scam Tracker site have dropped 95 percent.

The IRS scam has been well reported in The Washington Post. I’ve written about it several times, as has my colleague Michelle Singletary. The scam involves con artists posing as IRS agents who tell their targets, most older Americans and retirees, that they owe back taxes and threaten them with arrest and penalties if they don’t pay immediately. And they demand payment through money orders or gift cards available at supermarkets or drug stores.

As Michelle wrote: “The IRS would not initiate a call to you about a tax debt. You would get a letter that is actually very polite and respectful. The agency mistakenly thought I owed back taxes. I got a letter. Then, I got another letter. What I never got was a telephone call. EVER!” Police in India earlier this month said they had shut down nine call centers in Mumbai that had been bilking Americans, and arrested 70 people. The callers were trained to speak in American accents and were allegedly pulling in about $150,000 a day. If the scams went on for a year, that would amount to $55 million.

The IRS said it had received nearly 1 million complaints about the calls and said more than 5,000 people were victimized, paying more than $26 million in the scams.

“To immediately see the success of this raid reflected in our BBB Scam Tracker data is really remarkable, and validates our belief in the importance of using reports from the public to better understand the scam landscape,” says Emma Fletcher, manager of the scam tracker program. “But we know from past experience that scammers are opportunists. Hopefully this crew won’t be stealing from anyone again for a long while. but we will be keeping an eye on incoming scam reports so we can alert consumers what the next big thing in scams turns out to be.”

– The Washington Post