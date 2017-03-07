Police nab “mad eggers” in North Brunswick, New Jersey

Three men of Indian descent, and one other, were nabbed by police March 2 and 3, for allegedly pelting dozens of cars with eggs in the Hidden Lake community of North Brunswick, New Jersey. Scores of homes called police complaining their vehicles had been subjected to repeated attacks around the end of February.

North Brunswick police said Taranbir Singh, 18, and Hamza Ahmed, 20, both from Carteret, New Jersey, were arrested and charged with several counts of criminal mischief relating to incidents that took place in the Hidden Lake area of North Brunswick around Feb. 27. They were released after being charged.

“Following up on our post from February 27th, we are happy to report that the “mad eggers” have been captured and are in custody,” the police announced in a Facebook post.

These egging incidents have been targeting the residents of the Hidden Lake area, with many victims reporting their cars and homes egged over several different days. Patch.com reported that areas especially targeted included Hidden Lakes, Governor’s Point and Willowbrook condo developments, where “residents said they were getting extremely tired of waking up every morning to find eggs on their vehicles.”

The two remaining suspects were taken into custody the next day. Manraj Singh 19, also of Carteret, and Simranjit Singh, 21, of Sayreville, were taken into custody. they were also charged on the same counts and released, police said.

According to an ABC7News report of March 1, which quoted several members of the community subjected to the egg attacks, at least 72 calls had been fielded by police regarding the incidents.

One woman, Nisha Desai, praised the police department for its speedy investigative work , commenting on Facebook, “Good Work NBPD! Teach them a lesson!!” Another comment was from a Bubba Shags saying, “Job well done gents. Glad you were able to crack the case and catch these bad eggs.”

North Brunswick Police Department did not return calls as this went to print.