Playing Cop Was a Wonderful Experience: Freddy Daruwala (Movie Snippets)

MUMBAI, JAN. 22

Actor Freddy Daruwala, who will be seen playing a police officer in the upcoming film “Commando 2”, says essaying the character was a wonderful experience for him.

“Playing a cop (in ‘Commando 2’) was a wonderful experience that brought a lot of discipline… the cast and the story is strong and, I guess, we are ready to kick,” Freddy said in a statement.

The film’s poster was recently unveiled, where Freddy, who will be essaying the role of ACP Bakhtawar Khan in “Commando 2”, is seen holding a gun.

“The poster has churned out a huge amount of attention and interest in the audience and it’s trending all over. We couldn’t have asked for anything more. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and fans messages on all mediums Bakhtawar Khan is Fierce, Intense and Tough. And he’s more ambiguous than anyone,” Freddy said.

“Commando 2” features Vidyut Jamwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma in pivotal roles.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, the film has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Reliance Entertainment.

IANS