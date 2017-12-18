Pizza Hut offering $10,000 reward for information on murder of Indian American delivery man

NEW YORK – A Pizza Hut in Wichita, Kansas, is offering a $10,000 reward for any information which will lead to the murderer of Indian American Hasan Rahman.

According to the Wichita Eagle, on the night of Nov. 25, Rahman had made a couple of deliveries in the 1100 and 1300 blocks of North Williamsburg and didn’t return to work.

Rahman’s body was found in the trunk of his car the next day, about 3 miles away from where he was delivering pizzas the night before.

Police told KWCH12 that it didn’t appear that Rahman had been robbed but have no leads in the case.

“We are hopeful it will help lead to an arrest in this senseless crime,” Kym Money, the director of marketing for Pizza Hut of Southeast Kansas, told the Wichita Eagle in an e-mail adding that he feels so helpless, “this is a tangible expression of our grief.”

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is also offering a reward of up to $2,500.

If anyone has any information about the crime, they are to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8177).

They can also submit a tip online or from their phone by texting TIP217 then your message to CRIMES (274637).