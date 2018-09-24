Pitchfork names Indian American as new editor

Indian American Puja Patel has been named as the new editor of Pitchfork, the music website which was acquired by Condé Nast about three years ago.

The former editor of Spin will be starting her new job as of October 15 as she replaces the founder of Pitchfork Ryan Schreiber, according to an AdWeek report.

Schreiber founded the website in 1996 and has been running it ever since.

“Puja is a highly-respected and innovative editor who has spent her career covering the music industry. We expect that she will bring new perspectives and ideas to Pitchfork’s incredibly talented editorial team. I’m confident she will help further solidify Pitchfork’s standing as the most esteemed music brand in the industry,” Schreiber said in a statement.

“I am honored to be joining Pitchfork as editor-in-chief. As a devoted reader of the publication for over a decade, I’ve long admired the site’s thoughtful, in-depth writing and clear commitment to discovery and taste. Ryan has built Pitchfork into a special place for music obsessives with wide-ranging curiosity, and I’m so excited to helm and expand on that vision in the coming months,” Patel said in a statement.

According to a statement, Patel had made the magazine a digital-first brand, increasing its audience by 14 percent in her first year.

Prior to her role at Spin, Patel was a senior editor at Deadspin.

Her work has also been featured in MTV, The Village Voice, Rolling Stone and The Washington Post.

In her new adventure, Patel will be advised by Schreiber.