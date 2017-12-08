‘Pihu’ Wins Two Awards At Morocco Film Fest

Vinod Kapri’s “Pihu” has won two awards at the 14th Trans-Saharan International Film Festival at Zagora in Morocco.

“I can’t express my happiness… A single character film, that too a two-year-old, creating waves in the international film festival circuit is something very special for all of us,” Kapri said in a statement.

“When I conceived this film, there were many apprehensions. Many people told me this is impossible film. How can you do 100 minute film with a two year old ? But I believe that you should always go by your conviction… This is the reason that now ‘Pihu’ is all over,” he added.

“Pihu”, a social thriller, revolves around a two-year-old girl who gets into an unexpected situation where she is all by herself. It is based on a true incident.

The film won the Grand Prize of Best Feature Film in international competition category and Best Film People’s Choice award at the gala, which wrapped up on December 3.

“I would like to thank my producer late Kirshan Kumar who stood behind me, when no one supported my story,” he added.