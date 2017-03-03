Physiotherapist posts video of man hurling racial slurs at her in train

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 3, 2017 4:31 pm

Hate crimes against Indian-Americans seem to be on the rise. Barely a week after Srivinas Kuchibhotla was shot in a bar in Olathe, Kansas, another Indian-American has reported a hate crime incident in a crowded New York City train.

Ekta Desai,a physiotherapist in New York, shared a video of her traveling on the New York train when she was abused by an African American man. The video which shows the man asking her to go back to her country and yelling at her. Desai says she contacted the metro authorities and the police, but the police were not able to find or take any action against him.

She also shared the incident on several social media platforms. “So this is something that happened while I was on my way from work today!! This man was on the same PATH train as me along with 100 other passengers, I had my headphones on and was like any other day. Next thing I know he is yelling on my face (Did not bother to listen/react). Knowing it’s pointless I step away, next target alongside an Asian lady!” she wrote.

“Not sure the cops found him or even took any action, though they showed up 15 mins after all this drama and he walked away with his friends!”

The video posted on Feb. 22 has garnered more than 33,000 views in six days. When she approached the cops, the man is heard saying in the video, “I did not touch any body. I just expressed what I feel. Freedom of speech.”