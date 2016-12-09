Physicians To Hold 7th Annual Conference In Hyderabad

By a Staff Writer

The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, GAPIO, will hold its 7th annual scientific conference in Hyderabad on Jan. 7 & 8, at the Park Hyatt, in Banjara Hills. The theme of the conference is “Innovations in Medicine! and “Diabetes – A Giant Killer!” focussing on prevention of non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Ramesh Mehta, president of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin and vice president of GAPIO, will take over the reins as president from current GAPIO president Dr. Sanku Rao, a gastroenterologist from Enid, Oklahoma.

More than 400 delegates are expected to attend the conference which will be broadcast live on the web to reach more than 50,000 physicians.

The organization whose founder and president as well as emeritus advisor is the legendary Dr. Prathap Reddy, founder of The Apollo Hospitals Group, says GAPIO’s mission is to make world class and quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all. It seeks to represent the interest of the more than

1.2 million physicians of Indian origin around the world, as well as advocate for public health and partner with world bodies to promote healthcare and work on public health issues and policy.

While its focus is on improving healthcare in India, GAPIO is also branching out to other countries, Dr. Rao told News India Times. Under his watch, several GAPIO members visited South Africa, Jamaica, and Russia, where they met with Indian-origin physicians to assess the needs in that country.

In the U.S., GAPIO has partnered with WHEELS Global Foundation to work with 100 Veterans Administration hospitals, and in West Virginia with the Eye Foundation of America, Rao said.

The main focus of this year’s convention in Hyderabad will be on cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, gastroenterological disorders, liver transplantation, maternal and infant health, and mental health, noted Dr. A.K. Tandon of Apollo Hospitals, an advisor to GAPIO.

“For the first time we are doing workshops conducted by experts the day before the conference begins – cervical screening, leadership training, advanced trauma life-support with ultrasound, echocardiography, breast screening, pediatrics,” Rao said.

Dr. Sudhir Parikh, treasurer of GAPIO in the U.S., publisher of News India Times and recipient of the Padma Shri award, noted GAPIO was now operating in 34 countries.

“It is a great platform to bring finances, manpower, and medical talent to India. For physicians of Indian origin who have a special bond with their motherland, they can use GAPIO to implement their goals in structured way,” Parikh noted.

He pointed specifically to GAPIO’s initiative with the Indian government and with BAPIO and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, AAPI, to create the web portal swaasthindia.gov.in. The site acts as a matchmaking platform where Government of India and state governments can post their requirements and the Indian medical diaspora internationally can view and apply for the positions and programs of interest to them.

At the conference, there will be a special emphasis on innovation in medicine and use of technology to enhance accessibility and ease of communication between healthcare professionals, Dr. Tandon said.

The organization counts among its achievements so far – community service projects focused on non-communicable diseases with free health camps in Rajasthan and Hyderabad; the GAPIO Nutrition and Obesity program; Awareness on Domestic Violence program; the Total Health Project at Aragonda in Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh, where the entire 70,000 population of Thavanampalle Mandal has been adopted; SwaasthIndia web portal; the GAPIO Charitable Clinic in Secundrabad among others.

The organization partnered in the VI International Patient Safety Congress held on Oct. 21 & 22 at the ITC Grand Chola hotel in Chennai. Some 1,930 delegates came, 75 speakers from 30 countries shared their expertise, and more than 140 papers were presented.

GAPIO’s future goals include escalating the initiatives undertaken so far, including promoting awareness about nutrition and obesity; contribute towards skill enhancement, medical education and training; promote better health awareness amongst the local communities; contribute to the Indian government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with the hand hygiene campaign. Also, GAPIO will be a “supporting association” the upcoming Health Tech India 2017 exhibition on medical equipment and technology, organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from Feb. 3 to Feb 5 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

“GAPIO wants to network with maximum number of passionate doctors working in India or overseas who are ready to provide services wherever needed,” Dr. Tandon said. It also aims to develop online and offline leadership training programs and also focus on early detection of cervical and breast cancer.