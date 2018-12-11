Physicians of Somerset, N.J. Hold Inaugural Gala

More than 200 people attended the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) – Somerset, NJ chapter’s on Dec.9 at The Marigold, to enjoy an evening with friends and colleagues and seek to strengthen and rejuvenate the organization.

“This is the first gala event for our chapter which was approved by AAPI on Nov. 17,” Dr. Binod Sinha, president of the Somerset chapter said. “The goal of the Chapter is to unite Indian-origin doctors in New Jersey,” he added. The chapter is hoping to involve young physicians and sees itself as a vehicle to achieve that by networking, reaching out to communities and doing good works. According to Dr. Sinha, 250 people came to the successful event.

Among the speakers at the event was Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, publisher of Desi Talk. “I started the Federation of AAPI 20 years ago, and we achieved so much especially for foreign medical graduates,” Dr. Parikh said, adding, “This group should be active not just for themselves but for involvement in federal level policymaking.”