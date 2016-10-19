Physicians Meet U.S. Ambassador, Ministers, Officials In India

By a Staff Writer

A delegation from the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, led by its President Dr. Ajay Lodha, met several Indian state and federal ministers and officials as well as the U.S. Ambassador during their recent visit to India to prepare for the 11th Global Healthcare Summit scheduled to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan Dec. 28-30.

The delegation also met leaders of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare and educational institutions.

The delegation included Drs. Gautam Sammader, president elect of AAPI, Anwar Feroz, honorary ddvisor of AAPI, Raj Bhayani, chairman of AAPI Convention 2017, and Satish Mana, past regional president of AAPI.

The meetings in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Udaipur “very fruitful” Dr. Lodha is quoted saying in a press release. “Everyone we met were (sic) extremely encouraging as every one of them was enthusiastic about our upcoming Global healthcare Summit,” he added.

The Summit has grown in size and scope over the last 10 years as members of AAPI have gotten involved in the massive healthcare needs of India by partnering with organizations, villages, cities and states, Lodha said.

“Proud of the great work being done by American Physicians of Indian Origin in India and the United States – making a difference,” tweeted Ambassador Richard Verma, the U.S. Ambassador to India, after his meeting with the AAPI delegation in New Delhi.

The delegation met India’s Minister for Health, J.P. Nadda; Minister for Overseas Affairs, Gen. Dr. V.K Singh; Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Ghandhi; and Minister of State for Women & Child Development Krishna Raj.

During a strategic meeting with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Sept. 19, delegates discussed the concrete action plans, including the setting up of a Traumatic Brain Injury Center in Kota, Rajasthan, and collaboration with a leading U.S.-based pharmaceutical company for a period of 12 months.

Other dignitaries the delegation met in Rajasthan included Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Health Minister of Rajasthan Rajendra Rathore, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, who has expressed whole-hearted support for AAPI initiatives.