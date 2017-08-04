Physicians from around the globe meet in Florida

Hundreds of physicians of Indian origin from around the world, gathered in Clearwater, Florida for the 7th midyear conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. It was organized by GAPIO in conjunction with the American College of Academic International Medicine (ACAIM).

Some 400 physicians, academicians, and researchers came from around the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, countries in Africa and the Middle East, as well as India were among those attending. The current president of GAPIO is Dr. Ramesh Mehta from United Kingdom, who headed the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin or BAPIO.

The chief guest at the event, India’s Consul General for the southeastern region Nagesh Singh, spoke about U.S.-India relations in his speech.

Two days of intensive Continuing Medical Education seminars were held, and experts discussed the highest standards and recent advances in global health care. These physicians represent a diversified group of specialists and major focus was on addressing recent advances and breakthroughs in the field of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and stroke, oncology, renal transplant, robotic surgery, maternal and infant health, emerging healthcare challenges, leadership development and ethics.

News India Times publisher Dr. Sudhir Parikh, recipient of India’ Padma Shri award, who is joint secretary USA of GAPIO, led a panel on “Leadership for Patient Safety.” His daughter Dr. Purvi Parikh was a speaker on a panel addressing the issue of immunodeficiency.

Dr. Sudhir Parikh said GAPIO has members from 34 countries and represents some 1.2 million physicians of Indian origin around the world. “We owe it to our motherland, India, which gave us a virtually free education. GAPIO is a great platform to help India,” he said.