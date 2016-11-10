Philanthropist Desh Deshpande Honored At New England Gala

By a Staff Writer

Philanthropists Desh Deshpande and his wife Jaishree were honored with lifetime achievement award at the New England Choice Awards gala at Westin Hotel in Waltham, Mass., Oct. 28 to celebrate Indian-American luminaries and achievers.

The couple was among 2 organizations and 7 individuals honored at the black-tie event attended by about 400 people.

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who recognized the couple, said he was honored to be present with all of the guests. “I am deeply humbled to be recognized along with so many distinguished leaders throughout the Indian community and New England,” Goldberg, who was honored for outstanding leadership and public service, said. “I am but one of hundreds of people here tonight who could be recognized for service to the community.”

People and organizations honored included academician Vijay Kumar, associate dean of digital learning, MIT; Bharatnatyam dancer Jothi Raghavan, founder, Nrityanjali School of Dance; LearnQuest Academy of Music; medical technology entrepreneur Amar Sawhney; entrepreneur and community leader Puran Dang, healthcare leader Dinesh Patal, philanthropist Venkat Srinivasan and youth leader Gautam Narula.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care CEO Eric Shultz gave the keynote and honored the organizations and individuals.

“You can feel the energy in the room. There are trailblazers here, from dozens of different fields, reconnecting with old friends and making new ones, across the arts, business, healthcare, youth leadership, and many other fields – all of which will greatly benefit our communities, our region, and our world,” Goldberg said.

“This event brings together luminaries who are renowned for catalyzing positive change in their respective industries, and who are sharing their success by creating more opportunities for others to excel.”

New England Choice Awards gala was organized by INE Multimedia in collaboration with India New England News, the region’s largest and oldest print, online and video magazine for South Asians.

“It was a night when there was lot of celebration, smiles and tears of joy but above all it was a night to inspire and be inspired,” said Manju Sheth, president of INE Multimedia. “It was a night when an entire community from all cross sections came together and celebrated their own and made history with first South Asian Award Show of such magnitude in United States.”

Upendra Mishra, publisher of India New England News, thanked the sponsors, supporters and the entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators and community leaders attending the gala.

“We are going to make it an annual event,” said Mishra. “There are so many Indian-Americans who have played a great role in so many fields and we want to recognize and thank them for their contributions,” he said.