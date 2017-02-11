Pharmacist faces additional charges in conspiracy to distribute oxycodone

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 11, 2017 1:10 am

Mitesh Patel, 36, of Media, Pennsylvania, was on Feb. 8 charged with conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, money laundering conspiracy, and filing false tax returns, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Louis D. Lappen announced.

According to the Superseding Indictment, from 2008 through June 2013, Patel was a pharmacist, registered in Pennsylvania, who conspired with others to illegally distribute oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, a press release from the Lappen’s office said.

From 2009 through 2013, Patel owned three pharmacies- Dava Pharmacy, Dava #2 Pharmacy, and Drexel Hill Pharmacy – that he used to order sums of oxycodone which he then provided to his coconspirators for distribution. Patel provided sums of the ordered oxycodone to his coconspirators for distribution without prescription and in exchange for money. Patel then used various bank accounts associated with his pharmacies to launder the drug proceeds in a manner intended to conceal the unlawful origin of the money. Additionally, Patel filed false tax returns for the tax years of 2010, 2011, and 2012, for not reporting his actual taxable income, the press release said.

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum of 49 years in prison, a special assessment of $500, a lifetime of supervised release, and a potential fine. The government is also seeking forfeiture of the proceeds of Patel’s unlawful activities including, but not limited to, a sum of $2,733,300.00.