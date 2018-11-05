Peter Bheddah honored with Bharat Samman Award

Peter Bheddah, a well-known Indian American community leader and philanthropist, was honor with the prestigious Bharat Samman Award at the 30th annual NRI Pravasi Divas on October 26 at the House of Lords in London, United Kingdom.

The award was given to him in the presence of Lord Swraj Paul, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Commissioner of Canada to India Nasir Patel and many other dignitaries.

Bheddah was honored for being a successful businessman turned outstanding humanitarian helping the needy in India and the United States.

The Bharat Samman Award is bestowed upon a group of select People of Indian Origin living in India or abroad for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

The award is confirmed by the NRI Institute, a non-profit NGO that is a registered body of PIOs connecting the Indian diaspora since 1989 as a platform to honor exceptional overseas Indians.