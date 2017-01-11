Pennsylvania Doctor Says Medical Schools Must Teach Future Doctor How To Make Mistakes

A Pennsylvania doctor says its is important that medical schools teach future doctors how to make mistakes. In a blog on philly.com, Neha Vapiwala, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, says that for physicians and physicians-in-training, the consequences of a serious mistake could be life-ending or life-altering for the patient, and possibly career-ending for the doctor.

“The question is, how do we, as a medical community, always strive to avoid mistakes while simultaneously fostering a culture that makes it OK to admit fault and learn from mistakes, rather than being devastated by them,” she questions.

Vapiwala notes that while some health systems have employed “error-relief” measures to promote honesty and transparency among physicians, these are mostly in place to help mitigate the financial and legal ramifications, and don’t account for the emotional fallout from errors.

“The effect of a medical error on one’s reputation can be a far more daunting barrier to transparency,” she writes.

Decades of medical training and career-building efforts can be leveled by some bad online reviews from patients, even if they reflect personality clashes, not medical errors, she continues.

Psychological factors of shame, guilt and denial add further complexity and pose hurdles in the path to “doing the right thing.” The patient is the primary victim of a medical error, but the physician will also experience emotional fallout even if the mistake never becomes public.

Vapiwala says the medical industry can take a look at the airline industry – another field where risks and the pressure to be infallible are extremely high – to help create a model for medicine and inspire a critical shift in culture. This is especially so for medical students and residents, who are both the most vulnerable and the most impressionable members of our workforce, she says.

