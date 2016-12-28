PC’s Year In Hollywood
Reuters
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016 – Reuters
Priyanka Chopra of “Quantico” poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People’s Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016
Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016 – Reuters
Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016 – Reuters
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016
Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016 – Reuters
Priyanka Chopra of “Quantico” and John Stamos of “Grandfathered” accept their awards for favorite actor and actress in a new TV series before presenting the award for favorite movie at the People’s Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles
